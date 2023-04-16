FOUR MEMBERS OF A FAMILY FOUND DEAD IN UTTAR PRADESHS BANDA

Banda Uttar Pradesh Four members of a family including an eightyyearold boy two women and an old man were killed in Uttar Pradesh s Banda district on Saturday night police said on Sunday According to police Chunnu Kushwaha 68 his wife his grandson and his sisterinlaw were found dead in the house The incident took place in Badokhar Buzurg village in the Girwa areaOn receiving the information the police along with the dog squad and forensic team reached the spot The police then sent the bodies for postmortem Later the police detained Chunnu Kushwaha s son for questioning on suspicion Banda Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said that the family members were killed with a sharp weapon Also read Two minor sisters killed in suspected honour killing case in Bihar s Vaishali mother held father on the runThe SP said There was no evidence of anyone forcibly entering the house and the investigation so far revealed that there was a rift between Kushwaha s son and his daughterinlaw due to which she had been living at her maternal home for the last two years The incident was carried out may be due to a family feud The deceased s son is being interrogated The investigations are on and action will be taken according to the law the SP saidEarlier a brother killed his 16yearold sister by bagging her head on the wall for not washing his clothes The accused slammed her against the wall four times The deceased s mother said that when she returned from the market her daughter was lying unconscious Her younger daughter said that her brother Sudhir had banged her head against the wall for not washing his clothes The family rushed her to a hospital where she died while undergoing treatment The police launched a manhunt to nab the accused