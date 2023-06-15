Bulandshahr Uttar Pradesh In a shocking incident an FIR has been registered against four generations of a family including the 90yearold grandfather and greatgrandfather who died 20 years ago in connection with an alleged rape and assault case here According to a complaint filed by the 19yearold rape survivor s father a 23yearold man from their village allegedly raped the woman for nearly two years on the pretext of marriage Recently when she put pressure on him to get married the man took my daughter to a nearby farm on May 31 and raped her while two of his cousins stood guard and threatened to kill her He further said A week later on June 7 she narrated her ordeal to me When we approached the man s family we were brutally beaten up and warned not to report the matter to the police The victim s father went ahead and lodged a complaint with police who filed an FIR against 10 members of the family On Wednesday the accused family met Bulandshahr senior superintendent of police Shlok Kumar who directed officers concerned to look into the matter and conduct a fair probe Station house officer SHO of Ahar police station Nishaan Singh said On the basis of a complaint a case was registered under IPC sections 376 rape 147 rioting 323 causing hurt 504 breach of the peace 506 criminal intimidation All those named in the FIR have been accused in the written complaint received by the police Their involvement in the crime will be investigated and appropriate action taken accordingly We are also verifying the family s claim regarding the accused who is dead Teams have been formed and raids are being conducted to arrest the main accused he further added IANS