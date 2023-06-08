Mirzapur: Four youths were killed after the bike they were riding on collided with a stationary brick-laden tractor trolley in Mirzapur on Thursday. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem and a case has been registered in this connection.

The incident took place in the early hours today on Gohiya Lalganj Kalwari Marg under Sant Nagar police station area. The four youths were returning from a wedding ceremony when their bike hit a tractor trolley from behind. A huge crowd gathered at the spot after the accident and police were informed.

The police reached the accident spot sometime later and sent all four to the public health centre in Patehra. But, doctors declared them dead. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem. Among the deceased, three hailed from the same village, while one was from another village.

Among the deceased, Arpit Pandey was a resident of Rampur Rickshaw village while Ganesh, Sumesh and Ankit Mishra were residents of Patehra Kala village. Police said Ganesh was the only son of his parents.

The Rampur Rickshaw village and the Patehra village are in mourning due to the tragic accident. Sant Nagar police station in-charge Rana Pratap Yadav said that four youths were riding on a bike when they hit the tractor trolley that was parked on the roadside, from behind. All four died in the accident, Yadav said.

The road accident has come soon after four people were killed in a head-on collision between a tractor and a car in the Palia police station area in Lakhimpur Kheri.