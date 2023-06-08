FORMER UTTARAKHAND CM CALLS NATHURAM GODSE A PATRIOT

Ballia: Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, who reached Ballia, said Nathu Ram Godse was a patriot though he spoke about the BJP's dislike for Gandhiji's killing.

At the same time, he made a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi whom the politician accused of 'selling' the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi for Congress's benefit. Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister interacted with the media at the BJP office on Wednesday. "Godse killed Gandhiji which is a different issue but as far as I have known and read Godse, he was a patriot. We do not agree with the murder of Gandhiji," Rawat said.

He specifically targeted former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. "One does not become Gandhian just by using Gandhi's surname. His identity cannot be changed by hanging the sacred thread outside. He (Rahul Gandhi) only talks," Rawat added.

Rawat, while reacting to the recent statement made by the former National President of Congress Rahul Gandhi in America, said that Congress will not reap benefits from Rahul Gandhi's efforts and added that Congress is going to be a thing of the past soon.

According to Rawat, Rahul Gandhi is speaking in a fit of rage after seeing the poor condition of the Congress. "He is in mental trouble. The public will not accept such a person," Rawant said. Regarding the meeting of SP national president Akhilesh Yadav with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rawat said that there is no bigger Buffon than Kejriwal in this country. "Akhilesh Yadav wants to learn a lesson in drama from Kejriwal," he said. Rawat further said SP, which had once made Uttar Pradesh a land of goons, is unmasked and added that voters will again reject the SP in the next state elections.