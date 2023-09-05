Lucknow: A case has been filed against former minister and Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) president Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya's wife and three persons associated with a private television channel.

Raja Bhaiya's wife Bhanvi Singh and the three others have been accused of criminal conspiracy, defamation and insulting dignity of a woman. Bhanvi's sister Sadhvi Singh lodged a complaint at Hazratganj police station on August 30.

Based on Sadhvi's complaint, an FIR was registered on Monday against Bhanvi along with the private news channel's vice chairman, correspondent and anchor under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 509 (use of obscene or indecent words with intent to insult the dignity of a woman) and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.

In her complaint, Sadhvi alleged that "false" and "objectionable charges" were levelled regarding her and her brother-in-law Raja Bhaiya at a programme in the television channel as there is a dispute with her sister Bhanvi on ancestral property. She accused that the channel aired a completely one-sided story without taking her version.

Sadhvi said that the news mentally disturbed her two daughters aged 11 and 18 years and is affecting her personal life. She threatened to commit suicide to protect her dignity if no action is taken against the guilty.

Apart from lodging a police complaint, Sadhvi sent a complaint to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the Women's Commission and the Press Council of India.

Raghuraj Pratap Singh, a seven-term MLA from Pratapgarh's Kunda constituency filed for divorce in court in 2022 but, Bhanvi had stated that she will not agree to it.