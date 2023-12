FORMER UP MINISTER SENTENCED TO 3 YEAR IMPRISONMENT IN DISPROPORTIONATE ASSETS CASE

Prayagraj (UP): An MP-MLA court in Prayagraj on Friday sentenced former Uttar Pradesh minister Rakeshdhar Tripathi to three years of rigorous imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case.

Additional sessions judge Dinesh Chandra Shukla also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on the former minister, district government counsel (criminal) Gulab Chandra Agrahari said. The lawyer said the court accepted the bail application of Tripathi.

The case of disproportionate assets was registered against Tripathi at Muthiganj police station on June 18, 2013. Agrahari said an investigation found that the total income of Tripathi and his dependents from known and legitimate sources was around Rs 45.82 lakh, while their expenditure was found to be around Rs 1.81 crore.