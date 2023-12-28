Shahjahanpur: Police have booked former Samajwadi Party MLC Sanjay Mishra for allegedly assaulting a schoolgirl at private school of which he is the manager in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, sources said on Thursday. SP City Sudhir Jaiswal confirmed that a case of assault has been registered against the school management at Police Station Ramchandra Mission following a complaint by the family of the girl.

The incident is said to have taken place at Atal Bihari Inter College located in Daniyapur under police station Ramchandra Mission limits. In the complaint, the student said that she did not attend classes for the last two months due to dengue. She said that when she reached the school to collect the admit card for the board exam, the school manager and former MLC Sanjay Mishra asked the student to come with her father and get the medical.

Later, an argument ensued between the student and the manager. The student alleged that the school management and former SP MLC Sanjay Mishra started beating her brutally. There are marks of beating with sticks at many places on the hands of the student, the family of the girl student said. On the complaint of the student's family, the police have registered a case against former SP MLC Sanjay Mishra.

Police said that further action will be taken in this matter after investigation. Meanwhile, accused former SP MLA Sanjay Mishra denied any wrongdoing. Over allegations by the student of assault, the former SP MLC said that he only scolded the student for being absent for weeks at the school and did not assault her as claimed by her.