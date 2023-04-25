FORMER MLA RAJESH MISHRA CLEARS UP INTER EXAM SAYS AGE NO BARRIER FOR STUDIES

Bareilly: Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Rajesh Kumar Mishra alias Pappu Bhartaul on Tuesday cleared the Intermediate examination conducted by UP Board with flying colours. The results were declared on Tuesday. Supporters and well-wishers of the former BJP MLA offered him sweets and clicked pictures, along with him. Congratulatory messages started pouring in for Mishra for achieving success in the Inter exam.

Speaking to reporters, the former MLA said, "Age is no barrier either for politics or preparing for the exams. It was tough to crack the exam during the UP CM Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state. Mass coying has been banned. I took time off from the hectic schedule to prepare for the exam."

Explaining the purpose behind appearing for the Inter exam so late, Mishra, "My aim is to secure an LLB degree. After securing the LLB degree, I will take up the cases of poor clients, who are unable to meet the high cost of litigation." Talking further, he said, "Being a politician, I was preoccupied with people's work, their complaints and redressal of grievances. So, for me, it was tough to find time to prepare for exams. I was studying during the night or in the wee hours. I was sincerely devoting time to my studies."

"It was tough for those who had not prepared well for the examination. At my examination centre, flying squads were making visits frequently. So, mass copying or cheating was next to impossible," said the former BJP MLA, adding, "I wanted to give a piece of advice to those students who were not successful in the exam. I want to say them that don't get disheartened. One or two setbacks in life hardly make any difference."