Agra: Former Indian cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra has been allegedly duped of Rs 33 lakh by the son of a former official of Hyderabad Cricket Association. An FIR against has been lodged against both the father and son at Hariparvat police station in Agra.

In his complaint, Aakash told police that he had lent Rs 57.80 lakh to Dhruv Parekh, son of former Hyderabad Cricket Association official Kamlesh Parekh for expanding his business. Dhruv, however, returned only Rs 24.80 lakh and Aakash did not get back Rs 33 lakh despite several attempts. Dhruv is the owner of Parekh Sports and Shop in Agra while his father, Kamlesh Parekh has a shoe business. Aakash said that Dhruv had promised to invest his money in business and share the profit with him.

An agreement was signed between Aakash and Dhruv according to which, the latter's firm had to return the amount along with 20 percent profit within 30 days. But, the amount was not returned within the stipulated time period. Although Aakash got back only Rs 24.5 lakh but that too was returned in 12 months, the complainant said. Also Dhruv had given him two post dated cheques amounting to Rs 33 lakh but, those too bounced.

Also Read: Cyber fraudsters dupe former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli

Aakash told police that when he complained to Kamlesh Parekh about his son, he was assured that the amount will be returned very soon. However, a few days later, both Kamlesh Parekh and his son stopped responding to Aakash's phone calls and messages. Finally, Akash filed a complaint of fraud against the two at Hariparvat police station.

Earlier, a complaint was filed against the accused by cricketer Deepak Chahar's father. The complainant alleged that the accused duped his daughter-in-law Jaya Chahar of Rs 10 lakh and even threatened to kill her. The father-son had taken the money from Jaya on the pretext of investing it in their business and returning it with profit. But, they never returned the money, Deepak Chahar's father had complained to police.

Hariparvat police station in-charge Inspector Arvind Kumar Singh said that investigations are underway and action will be taken accordingly.