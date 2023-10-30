Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Prakash Mishra, son of former BJP MP Bhairon Prasad Mishra, died due to emergency health complications and awaiting admission for treatment at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), Lucknow. on Saturday. After this, his family members alleged apathy by the hospital staff. The former MP accused the doctors of not admitting his son following which Bhairon Prasad along with his family sat on a strike in front of the hospital demanding an inquiry into the incident.

Following the allegations, SGPGI hospital officials constituted a three-member committee to probe the incident, the result for which is scheduled to come on Monday.

According to official sources, Bhairon Prasad and his family ended the strike after SGPGI Director Dr. RK Dhiman assured him of conducting an unbiased probe into the incident. Sources said that 42-year-old Prakash Mishra needed emergency treatment at the hospital. Due to the non-availability of beds, Prakash was not admitted to the hospital immediately, following which he died.

Bhairon Prasad Mishra, the BJP MP from Banda in 2014 said, "My son Prakash was suffering from some kidney disease and was receiving treatment at PGI here. On Saturday night, his health started to deteriorate and we brought him to the hospital at around 1 am. But, my son was admitted to the hospital. No doctor came to see him while he was suffering from pain on a stretcher in the hospital lobby. After about an hour of struggling, Prakash lost the battle for life." He further said that it was because of the negligence of the doctors and the medical staff at the hospital that he lost his son.