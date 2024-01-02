Balrampur: Despite the Forest Department toiling hard to bring down cases of leopard attacks in areas adjacent to the Sohelwa Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh, such incidents are on a steady rise. Recently, a 30-year-old man was injured by a man-eating leopard when he was in a field near the Saryu Canal. The victim was identified as Rakesh Kumar, a resident of the Chhitauni village of the Bankatwa range, adjacent to the forest. He has been admitted to the Community Health Centre in Shivpur and is undergoing treatment.

According to reports, the leopard was hiding near the Saryu Canal and attacked Kumar when he was going home from his farm. The wild animal ran away and disappeared into the forest upon hearing the screams of locals. In the past two months, as many as six children were killed by this man-eater. Four teams from Delhi and Kolkata are on a hunt to catch the man-eater, but in vain as the carnivore is out of their reach.