Varanasi: A forensic investigation will be conducted on the cell phones of the three IIT-BHU students arrested on charges of gangraping a BHU student on December 30 following a gang rape case. Following this, the police team is also collecting the location and CCTV footage of these accused.

The arrests have led to a plethora of questions. Students of the campus allege that all of them used to continuously roam around in BHU and indulge in nefarious activities.

According to a student whose statemen was recorded by cops, three youths had come on a bike on the night of the incident. First, they separated the gilr from her friend and beat the latter up. Following this, they sexually assaulted her. The accused were at large for a while before they were caught.

Police have told that these accused had gone to Madhya Pradesh for a safety pad during the election campaign. All three are associated with the BJP's IT cell. The names of the three accused caught by the police are Kunal, Saksham and Abhishek. All these three accused have been associated with BJP IT cell.

Kunal is the Varanasi Metropolitan Convener, Saksham Patel is the co-convenor and Abhishek Chauhan is the working committee member. Among these, there are many pictures of Kunal with senior BJP leaders.

According to cops, all were engaged in election campaigning in MP. Mobile phones will be sent for forensic examination.