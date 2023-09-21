Agra (UP): A female foreign tourist died after she accidentally fell while taking pictures at Fatehpur Sikri Memorial here on Thursday. Sussanne (60) was part of a 20-member tourist group from France that had recently come to India.

Sussanne's husband Esma and other members of her family were also part of the group. On Thursday, the French tourists reached Fatehpur Sikri Memorial after visiting Bharatpur. Soon Sussanne and many others were taking selfies close to the railing near Khwabgah Memorial when she lost her balance and fell on the floor from a height of 8 to 9 feet.

The woman tourist was grievously injured in her head and continued to struggle for her life inside the monument for around an hour as the authorities took a lot of time to arrange an ambulance to shift her to the hospital.

In a video from the spot, Sussanne can be seen lying motionless on the floor in the Memorial while her husband and other tourists try to help her as they wait for an ambulance. She is seen moving her lips with the video capturing her final moments. A distraught man, apparently her husband, is seen sitting close to Sussanne.

Sources said the tourist remained on the floor of the monument in an injured state for about an hour after which the ambulance arrived. Sussanne was first sent to SN Hospital. But seeing her condition, she was then moved to a private hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Archaeological Superintendent of the Archaeological Survey of India, Rajkumar Patel, said the victim's family and ASI officers tried to revive Sussanne. "After some time she regained consciousness. But, she was suffering from pain. The female tourist did not bleed from the injury. However, she suffered internal injuries when her head hit the sandstone floor," he said.