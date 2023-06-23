FIVE RIDING ON A BIKE KILLED AFTER VEHICLE HITS THEM IN UP

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Five persons including two children were killed after the bike they were riding on was rammed by a vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district on Friday, police said.

All five were of the same family and were riding on the same motorcycle when the vehicle crashed into them from behind at around 5 am near Dilawarpur village on the Shahjahanpur-Lucknow State Road of Sehramau Southern Zone. The victims, who were residents of Jaitipur were returning home after attending a marriage ceremony of their relative in Shahabad area. According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Raghuveer (34), his wife Jyoti (30), sister-in-law Julie (35) and two children namely three-year-old son Abhi and five-year-old daughter Krishna.

Sources said villagers reached the accident site after hearing the screams of the bike riders and informed police. Police took the injured to the hospital but all were declared brought dead.

Police said that all victims sustained severe head injuries and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Also, an inquiry has been initiated in this connection, police added.

The accident comes a day after two persons were killed and four others were injured after a speeding car rammed into a stationary car on Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. Police said the car had got punctured and was parked on the roadside. Two persons who were fixing the tyre were killed in the accident while four persons who were riding in the speeding car were injured. The other car was coming from Noida to Agra and crashed into the car that was parked.