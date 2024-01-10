Amroha: In a tragic incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, five members of a family died after suffocation caused by a coal-fueled fireplace in Amroha district of the state on the intervening night of Jan 9 and 10, an official said. The incident took place in Allipur Bhud village of Saidangali police station last night. An official said that the family of Rahisuddin had lit a fireplace fueled by coal to escape the prevailing intense cold.

After lighting the fireplace, in the room and slept, the family members slept without putting out the fire. It is learnt that the toxic gas from the fireplace led to suffocation of the five members of the family leading to their death. The condition of two of the family remains critical. Both have been admitted to district hospital. The police have started investigating the case by sending all the bodies for postmortem.

Local sources said that Rahisuddin, slept with his family after having dinner on Monday night after lighting a coal fire as it was very cold. On Tuesday, the family members were found unconscious by the locals, who grew suspicious after none of the family members moved out. Local knocked on the door of the house but no member of the family responded after which they broke the door of Rahisuddin's house only to find the members unconscious.