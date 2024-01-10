Two children among five of family die due to asphyxiation in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha
Published: 35 minutes ago
Amroha: In a tragic incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, five members of a family died after suffocation caused by a coal-fueled fireplace in Amroha district of the state on the intervening night of Jan 9 and 10, an official said. The incident took place in Allipur Bhud village of Saidangali police station last night. An official said that the family of Rahisuddin had lit a fireplace fueled by coal to escape the prevailing intense cold.
After lighting the fireplace, in the room and slept, the family members slept without putting out the fire. It is learnt that the toxic gas from the fireplace led to suffocation of the five members of the family leading to their death. The condition of two of the family remains critical. Both have been admitted to district hospital. The police have started investigating the case by sending all the bodies for postmortem.
Local sources said that Rahisuddin, slept with his family after having dinner on Monday night after lighting a coal fire as it was very cold. On Tuesday, the family members were found unconscious by the locals, who grew suspicious after none of the family members moved out. Local knocked on the door of the house but no member of the family responded after which they broke the door of Rahisuddin's house only to find the members unconscious.
The family members were shifted to the nearby hospital where the doctors declared five persons dead. The condition of two people is critical and they were referred to the district hospital for specialised treatment. Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident, took possession of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. Rahisuddin's neighbor said that two children were also among the five who died in the incident.
The news of the death of five members from the same family has caused a wave of shock and gried in the entire area. Police have launched proceedings in the incident.