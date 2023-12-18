FIRST YEAR BCA STUDENT FROM BIHAR DIES BY SUICIDE IN MEERUT

Meerut: A first-year BCA student of Subharti University in Meerut allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room, police said on Monday. Police are yet to ascertain the reason that led him to take such a drastic step.

A resident of Bihar, Shashi Ranjan Kumar, had enrolled in the BCA course of the university and was staying at a hostel in the university's campus. On getting information about the incident, a team from Partapur police station reached the hostel. The police team searched Shashi's room and interrogated the other boarders. Also, police have informed his family and initiated an investigation to probe into the case.

SP Kamlesh Bahadur said, "The university administration told us that the student was hurriedly admitted to Subharti University Medical College but he succumbed to his injuries. His family members have been informed and after they arrive, post-mortem would be conducted," Bahadur said.

He said that as soon as the police received information, a team reached the spot and started the investigation. Police are trying to analyse the CCTV footage available from the spot. "His classmates, roommates and friends are being interrogated to find out as to what could have drove him to end his life," police said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Shashi's roommate heard him speaking to someone on the phone while he was studying in another room with some other friends. The student said that he could not hear the conversation but Shashi allegedly committed suicide after ending the call.

Shashi's room was searched but no suicide note was found. The reason behind the suicide is not known but investigations are on, police added.