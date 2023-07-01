FIRING OUTSIDE BIJNOR DISTRICT JAIL 1 MISCREANT DEAD 2 CONSTABLES INJURED

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh): A miscreant was killed after he along with his accomplice opened fire at a youth released on bail outside the Bijnor district jail on Friday. Two constables were injured in the incident. Police have arrested the other miscreant along with the youth.

According to the police, the incident took place immediately after the youth, Rajan came out of the jail's main gate. The duo was hiding outside the jail for Rajan. As soon as the miscreants saw Rajan they started firing at him. The police personnel posted outside the jail ran towards the assailants while the bullet missed Rajan and he escaped taking advantage of the darkness.

The miscreants kept firing to escape from police. One miscreant, identified as Vishal Pandit, was shot in the firing and succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Two police constables received bullet injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The other miscreant, Raunak was nabbed from the spot while Rajan has once again been taken under custody.

Police said Rajan was arrested on charges of firing at a school guard in Kiratpur in Bijnor on June 13. He was detained at Bijnor District Jail in this connection. After getting an interim bail on June 30, Rajan's he left the jail premises at around 9 pm. Vishal, a resident of Amroha district and Raunak, a resident of Bijnor, started firing as soon as they caught sight of Rajan coming out through the main gate.

Also Read: NIA sets up collective mechanism with Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh police to fight organised crime

SP Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said that two constables were injured in the firing and are currently undergoing treatment in the district hospital. "It is not known as to why the miscreants wanted to kill Rajan. A thorough investigation is being done and we will get to the bottom of this," Jadaun said.