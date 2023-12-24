FIRE IN DELHI BOUND SADBHAVANA EXPRESS PANTRY CAR

Sultanpur (UP): A fire broke out in the pantry car of the Delhi-bound Sadbhavana Express near the Shivanagar Railway station of the district on Sunday, officials said.

Arvind Kumar Pandey, the Sultanpur Government Railway Police station's SHO, said, "The fire broke out apparently because of a short circuit in the pantry car of Sadbhavana Express." "The blaze started around 3:30 PM and it was put off by the railway staff. No passenger was injured in the incident," he said.