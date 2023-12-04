FIRE ERUPTS IN BANQUET HALL DURING WEDDING CEREMONY IN GHAZIABAD OVER 60 RESCUED

Ghaziabad (UP): A fire broke out in a banquet hall in Vasundhara area here on Monday afternoon during a wedding ceremony, officials said. Around sixty persons were rescued from the ground floor banquet hall as the fire spread to the third floor of the building. Six persons present in the third floor were also rescued, they said.

The fire broke out around 2.15 pm from the ground floor after an electric short circuit, officials said. After getting information about the blaze, police and fire department reached the spot and doused the fire. Chief fire officer (CFO) Rahul Pal said the fire was controlled within an hour.