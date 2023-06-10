FIR AGAINST UTTAR PRADESH YOUTH FOR KILLING SNAKE

Badaun Taking cognizance of a viral video alleging that a youth killed a snake in Badaun an FIR was lodged against the accused A case was registered against him under Section 9 and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act ETV Bharat has not verified the authenticity of the videoOn June 8 a video went viral on social media where a youth from Bisauli Kotwali area is seen confessing to have killed the snake In the video the youth is heard saying the snake was spotted under a shed where he sleeps The youth admitted that he killed and then burnt the snake Also justifying his act he said that he killed it in fear of being bitten by the animal Soon after the video went viral the forest officials took cognizance of it and lodged a police complaint Based on the complaint of Krishna Kumar Yadav conservator forest department a case was registered under the Forest Protection Act against the accused youth named Joeb According to the police they were informed that some youths had caught a snake and killed it Police initiated an investigation but by the time they reached the spot the burnt snake had already been removedLocals said the snake had entered in a wooden shed on Idgah Road in Bisauli town After which some youths killed and burnt it After hearing about this incident animal lover Vibhor Sharma informed the forest department Also Read Kerala snakebite murder Autopsy of snakes confirms woman was killed by cobraWhen Yadav reached the spot he did not find any evidence of the act But the video that had gone viral acted as proof against the accused Following which an FIR was lodged against Joeb When the forest department team questioned the accused he asked who would have taken responsibility if the snake had bitten him