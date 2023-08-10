Meerut: In a strange incident, a Fiji national, a father of three daughters, was detained by the police after proposing a woman he was in a relationship for marriage in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, officials said. The incident has been reported from Jani police station area of the district. The Fiji national has been identified as Syed Fazal, 45, dealing in import and export business.

According to a police official, Fazal, a father of three daughters on Wednesday showed up at the house of the woman in Meerut with the proposal of marriage. However, the the family members of the woman became enraged and informed the police. Soon, a team of police from Jani police station reached the spot and took the man to the police station.

However, police did not register any case against the Fiji national owing to lack of complaint against him by the woman or her family members. Station in-charge Prajant Tyagi while confirming the development said that police is checking Syed Fazal's passport and visa. Tyagi said that during police interrogation, Fazal claimed to be in relationship with the woman and showed the purported Whatsapp chats with her to the police.

Since, the matter is related to the security of the country, Fazal has been handed over to Intelligence Bureau. According to the station in-charge, some relatives of Syed Fazal are living in Rampur and surrounding districts. It is believed that Fazal developed a relationship with the woman from Meerut during his visit to the relatives in the area.

The man has told police that he has separated with his first wife many years ago and was planning to marry the woman from Meerut with her consent.