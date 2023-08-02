FEMALE PASSENGER SLAPS AKASA AIR EMPLOYEE AT LUCKNOW AIRPORT IN UTTAR PRADESH CASE REGISTERED

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, an employee of the Akasa Air was allegedly slapped by a female passenger who was denied permission to board a flight to Mumbai at the last minute at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow on Tuesday, sources said. Police have registered a case into the incident and started an investigation into the matter.

According to the Akasa Air employee, the accused woman, who was traveling with her husband from Lucknow to Mumbai on Tuesday reported late to the airport and headed straight to the customer support counter at the airport. The woman sought permission to board the flight from the female employee posted at the counter of Akasha Airline Company, but the employee told the passengers that the flight was about to take off and they could not travel in the plane.

Also read: UP: Passenger raises hoax bomb threat at Lucknow Airport

This infuriated the female passenger, who slapped the female airlines employee in a fit of rage, the latter alleged. All the employees were taken aback by this act of the female passenger. While the couple left for Mumbai in another flight, the employees complained about the matter at the CISF deployed at the airport and also the Sarojini Nagar police station.

Sarojini Nagar police station in-charge Shailendra Kumar Giri said that a case has been registered against the couple in the incident. Further investigation into the incident is going on, Kumar Giri said. It is learnt that the couple had come to a relative's place in Lucknow and were traveling back home.