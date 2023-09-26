FASHION STUDENT RAPED IN NOIDA FRIEND ARRESTED

Noida: A 20-year-old fashion designing student in Noida was allegedly raped by a friend who spiked her drink during a meeting at his house, police said on Tuesday. The 23-year-old private firm employee was arrested by police on Tuesday, they said.

The father of the student had registered a complaint with the local Sector 58 Police Station about the incident which took place on Sunday. "The accused works in a private company. He knew the woman and was friends with her. On Sunday, he took her to his rented accommodation where he allegedly spiked her drink and then raped her," a police officer said, quoting the complainant.