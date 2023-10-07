Mathura: A farmer, along with 10 others, was booked for creating a ruckus and preventing revenue officials from discharging their duty at a village in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Following the receipt of information about the stubble burning, a team of revenue officials went to Anch village in the Kosikala police station area of the district to probe into the incident.

When revenue officials asked the accused farmer, Brajkishore, to accompany them to the police station with his tractor, he lost his cool and in a fit of rage, doused his body with kerosene and also put the inflammable substance on some of the revenue officials. Thereafter a high-voltage drama ensued. The accused attempted to immolate himself before setting other officials on fire.

The revenue officials foiled his self-immolation bid and he was arrested immediately by the police. He was taken to Kosikala police station. After registration of an FIR against accused farmer Brajkishore and 10 others, they were produced before a court, the police said.