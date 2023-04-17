FAMILY OF SHOOTER WHO KILLED ATIQ AHMAD BROTHER ASHRAF FLEES VILLAGE IN UPS KASGANJ

Kasganj The family of one of the shooters who shot down gangsterturnedpolitician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in police custody on Saturday has fled the village after the twin murders ETV Bharat has learnt Atiq and Ashraf who are accused in the Umesh Pal murder case were shot multiple times by three shooters on live TV while they were being taken by the Uttar Pradesh for a medical check up in Prayagraj Police have arrested the three assailants Lavlesh Tiwari Sunny and Arun Maurya Of these shooter Arun Maurya is a resident of village Kadarwadi in Soron area of Kasganj On Monday the team of ETV Bharat reached his village Kadarwadi for an enquiry However no one was found at his house A heavy police force has been deployed outside the house of Arun Also read UP Police forms SIT to probe killing of Atiq Ahmad brother AsrafLocals said that the family left the house and went somewhere without informing anybody Sacks of potatoes and wheat lay in the open at the door of the house Arun s father Deepak s cart on which he used to sell snacks was standing in the street next to the house Shiv Kumar and Gayatri of the village told that they had never seen shooter Arun in the village It is learnt that Arun s father Deepak was currently living in Vikas Nagar area of Panipat district in Haryana Arun s grandfather had left his ancestral house in Kadarwadi and settled in Panipat in 1988 due to financial constraints Deepak was born to the family in Panipat Sources said that Deepak got married in Panipat itself and it was here that his son Arun Maurya was born It is said that Arun who did his schooling in Panipat was inclined towards crime from the very beginning Police sources said that two cases are already registered against him in Panipat under the Arms Act In 1995 Arun s grandfather Mathura Prasad bought his own house in Panipat Eight years ago Arun s father Deepak left Panipat and started living in his ancestral house in Kadarwadi village of Kasganj Although Arun did not come to Kadarwadi he was staying in Panipat only as per sources Arun s father Deepak started taking care of his wife and two children by selling panipuri in the village