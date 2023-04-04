Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): A Family Court in Uttar Pradesh declared the marriage of former Minister of State (Independent Charge) to Uttar Pradesh government Swati Singh and Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh, in a divorce petition filed by the former.

Swati has filed for divorce on Sep. 20, 2022. Additional Principal Sessions Judge (Family Court) Devendra Nath Singh gave his verdict and declared the marriage null and void. According to official sources, the couple got married to each in 2001 after they fell in love.

Family sources said that the duo met during the programs of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad during their college days. Swati was pursuing her master's at Allahabad University while Dayashankar was a student leader at Lucknow University. They both fell in love and decided to get married. They both were the residents of Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh.

Soon after their marriage, the duo started having arguments and fights. The arguments escalated so much so that the couple started living separately for the last four years. The couple has a son and a daughter. Notwithstanding the regular quarrels, Swati filed for divorce in 2012.

However, Swati's application for divorce was earlier rejected for missing the dates given by the court. In Sep. 2022, Swati again filed for divorce. Dayashankar did not attend the hearing despite repeated summons issued by the Court in connection with the divorce application.

After multiple hearings, the Court approved of the evidence presented before it and gave the orders annulling the wedding. The court held the wedding between the former Minister and the serving Transport Minister in the UP Cabinet as null and void in its recent order passed as ex parte.