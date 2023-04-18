Banda Uttar Pradesh One of the three shooters who killed gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj is Lavlesh Tiwari of Banda district The police have arrested all three On the other hand police were deployed in Banda on Sunday for the safety of Lavlesh s family On Monday Lavlesh s family went somewhere after locking the house It became a topic of discussion among people all over the districtReports are coming out that the families of Atiq Ahmed s killers are under constant threat Following this they are vacating their existing residences and go away to faroff places to escape from possible attacks by the gangsters followers Already the family members of shooter Arun Maurya have also left their house in Kasangaj and gone somewhere else Even the three shooters themselves were shifted from Prayagraj s Naini Central Jail to the Pratapgarh district jailOne of the songs of the slain Atiq Ahmed was put in Naini jail along with some members of their gang Considering the threat from them the assailants of Atiq Ahmed were shifted out of Naini jailAlso Read Atiq s killers shifted to Pratapgarh district jail from Naini jailAt Bandi the Superintendent of Police visited Lavlesh s house on Sunday There he talked with the family members Along with this guidelines were given to the police personnel regarding their security But on Monday Lavlesh s family had gone somewhere else after locking the house However police personnel remained stationed outside the houseAlso the family members of Arun Maurya the shooter involved in the murder of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf left their house and went somewhere else Arun is basically a resident of Kadarwadi village of Soron Kotwali area of Kasganj Arun Maurya s son Deepak was currently living in Vikas Nagar of the Panipat district of HaryanaThere is speculation that either the family members of the Atiq murder accused have left their homes on their own or the police have sent them away to a safer place Although the police have not yet confirmed this The police officers are refraining from saying anything regarding this matter considering the situation is still volatile