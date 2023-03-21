Lucknow: A fake account has been created on social media of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) supremo Akhilesh Yadav's daughter. Police have lodged an FIR on the basis of a complaint filed by SP leader Rama Yadav at Lucknow's Gomtinagar police station. Police is collecting information about the accused with the help of cyer cell.

In his complaint, lodged on March 19, the SP leader accused that a person named Abhishek Yadav created the fake Twitter account with the picture of the former CM's daughter. Yadav alleged that Abhishek used indecent language in his posts. The SP leader has demanded action against the accused and immediate closure of the fake account. ADCP Syed Abbas Ali said that investigations were on and efforts were being taken to get hold of the accused.

The SP supremo and his wife Dimple are very active on the social media. The couple have three children named Arjun, Aditi and Tina. Many accounts named after the Yadav family children have surfaced in the social media in the last few months. Some of these accounts praised the good work of the party while others criticise the BJP-led government of Yogi Adityanath. The Samajwadi Party had already said that those were all fake accounts and have nothing to do with the Yadav family children.

Last year, during the UP elections, two fake Twitter accounts of SP chief's children - Aditi and Arjun - had surfaced. The fake accounts had a large number of followers and were seen to praise the party's good work. On investigation it was found that the accounts were not related with any of the Yadav family children.