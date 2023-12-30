EXPLAINED HOW AMRIT BHARAT IS DIFFERENT FROM VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS

Hyderabad: Perhaps all roads lead to Ayodhya today. It may not be an exaggeration as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived at the holy town amid a packed schedule. He was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

On one hand, he would be inaugurating the Maharishi Valmiki Airport, on the other, he will also unveil the revamped Ayodhya railway station. But what would steal the show is the launch of 2 Amrit Bharat and 6 Vande Bharat trains from Ayodhya.

Now for those oblivious, here's a lowdown on the basic differences between Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat.

AMRIT BHARAT: Categorised under no-frills superfast express service, Amrit Bharat is a non-AC Sleeper and Unreserved Class service aimed serving long distances. These would usually traverse after Sunset and will be a bridge between Indian cities which are located at distances of over 800 km or in terms of time span - a distance that takes more than 10 hours under the current facilities available.

The trains are capable of running on very high speed however, owing to limitations on the way, the operating speed would be around 110–130 km per hour.

Amrit Bharat train has a an efficient acceleration due to push-pull technology. It can accelerate fast and can stop quickly as well. It is equipped with semi-permanent couplers that do away the chance of shocks. Charging points are provided near every seat. Special toilets have also been made for the disabled, with wide doors and special ramps. The 22-coach train can carry around 1,800 passengers.

VANDE BHARAT: Contrary to the Amrit Bharat, the Vande Bharat Express covers medium-distances. On the lines of Shatabdi Express, Vande Bharat runs during day time that link Indian cities which have a gap of less than 10 hours between them.

It can acquire semi high speeds but again due to several limitations on tracks and number of stoppages, the speed has to be confined to 160 km per hour on Delhi-Bhopal route and between 110 and 130 km per hour on others.