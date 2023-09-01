Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): An ex-Armyman's 20-year-old daughter was attacked with a sharp weapon by three youths, who failed to rape her. The incident took place at the PGI police station area in Lucknow. The victim was returning home on a two-wheeler at around 7 pm. A case has been registered and a manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding youths. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the command hospital, police sources said.

According to official sources, the victim worked as a tutor and was returning home on a two-wheeler on Wednesday evening when a youth identified as Pankaj Rawat along with two other unidentified men attacked the girl. The accused pushed the girl from her two-wheeler and punctured the tyres of the vehicle. The three accused then dragged the girl with her scarf and tried to rape her. However, the victim protested and failed their attempt to rape her.

Sources further said, "Angered by this, the accused attacked the victim with a sharp weapon. In the attack, the girl suffered 16 wounds on her head, back, hands and other parts of the body. Hearing the loud screams, people nearby came to rescue the girl. However, the accused managed to flee the spot. The family members of the girl were informed and she was rushed to Command Hospital for treatment."

PGI Inspector Rana Rajesh Kumar Singh said, "A case has been registered against one named and two unidentified youths based on the complaint registered by the family members of the victim. The girl is currently undergoing treatment at the command hospital in Lucknow. Police teams have been formed to nab the accused. Further investigation into this case is on."

