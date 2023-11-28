Etawah (Uttar Pradesh): The annual goat fair held during Kartik Purnima in the Etawah district, known as "Pachnad Sangam," recently unfolded as a vibrant spectacle, drawing enthusiastic goat herders from various corners of the region. The event served as a nexus for showcasing diverse goat breeds, with a particular focus on the prized Jamunapari goats from Chakarnagar, renowned for their lineage, substantial value, and exceptional milk production.

The fair, situated at the convergence of five rivers, namely Yamuna, Chambal, Kwari, Sindh, and Pahuj, emerged as a significant hub attracting participants from Sahason, Nada, Mithati, and other villages in the Chakarnagar area. The spotlight was on Jamunapari goats, weighing between 70 to 90 kg for bucks and 50 to 60 kg for does, known for commanding prices in the lakhs due to their exceptional milk production capabilities.

Jamunapari goat milk, recognised for its rich mineral content and medicinal properties, has become a valuable resource in combating diseases such as dengue. The villages in the Chakarnagar region have become recognised hubs for rearing these prized goats, and the fair served as a testament to the economic potential of goat-rearing, especially in a country where a significant portion of the population relies on farming and animal husbandry for their livelihood.

The economic viability of goat-rearing was underscored at the recent fair near the Jalaun border, where a plethora of Jamunapari goats captured attention. Prices ranged from a modest Rs 10,000 to a staggering Rs 5 lakh. Notably, the spotlight-stealer was a Jamunapari Hansa Bakrath owned by Ashok Singh Parihar from Bitholi village, priced at approximately Rs 5 lakh. Another attention-grabbing goat, owned by Narendra Singh from Manpura village, commanded a substantial value of Rs 2.5 lakh.

Ashok Singh Parihar, the proud owner of the Rs 5 lakh Jamunapari Hansa Bakrath, shared insights into his prized possession, mentioning its breed, age, and diet. He revealed, "I bought this Jamunapari goat, called Totapari Hansa breed. One person is demanding this goat, and its price has now reached 4.4 lakh. I feed grams to this goat. He is two years old, and I have been involved in goat rearing for the last 20 years. At present, I have 20 goats."