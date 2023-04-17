ENCOUNTER FEAR HAUNTS ATIQ AHMEDS WIFE SHAISTA

Lucknow Slain gangsterturnedpolitician Atiq Ahmed s wife Shaista Parveen has been at large for the last 50 days Sources said that apprehending an encounter Shaista did not visit her son Asad s funeral in Prayagraj Asad and his associate Ghulam were killed in an encounter by the UP STF on April 13 in Jhansi Shaista s two minor sons have been lodged in the correctional home After the death of her son husband and brotherinlaw she is now hesitant to surrender before the police The fear of encounter is haunting her mind said sources Atiq s wife Shaista Parveen was allegedly also a part of the conspiracy in advocate Umesh Pal murder case that took place on February 24 in Prayagraj Umesh Pal was the witness in BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case in 2005 Police are on the lookout for Shaista On the other hand she has been filing petitions in court to seek custody of her two minor sons Shaista did not come in front of the police although she was anxious to see her sonsWhen Atiq Ahmed was brought from Sabarmati Jail to Prayagraj there was speculation that Shaista might surrender soon But Shaista neither attended her son s funeral nor surrendered However people were hoping that she would attend her son s funeral It was believed that Shaista was waiting for Atiq s hint about when to come in open But Saturday s incident wherein jailed MP Atiq Ahmed and his brother were gunned down while in police custody The handcuffed duo was being taken to a hospital in Prayagraj for a medical checkup when they were killed as three assailants sprayed bullets on them