EMERALD DIAMOND STUDDED YELLOW ATTIRE FOR RAM LALLA DURING CONSECRATION

Ayodhya: All eyes are set on the grand Ram Mandir consecration on January 22 as preparations are going on full swing. Ram Lalla's attire is finally ready for the occasion.

Lord Ram, his brothers and Sita would all wear yellow coloured dresses as it is considered an auspicious colour. Tailor Bhagwat Prasad, whose family stitched the dresses said that all the attires have been made of muslin fabric and has emeralds and diamonds studded on them. "The dresses have been made with a lot of care and devotion. We have tried to do our best so that the dresses look beautiful. It is by the grace of the Almighty that we have got the opportunity to make the dresses for the Lord," he said.

During Pran Pratishtha, Ram Lalla will wear yellow clothes, Prasad said adding that the dress materials have been sourced from different places. For Bhoomi Puja, cloth was ordered from Ayodhya and the attires were made at our home, he added.

Cloths have been brought from different parts of the country including Kanpur, Delhi, Mumbai and Surat. "Along with the attire for the consecration, dresses have been prepared for all idols of Lord Ram in the temples across Ayodhya. Presently, we have more than 12 dresses solely for Ram Lalla," Prasad said.