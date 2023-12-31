EMAIL BOMB THREAT TO RAM TEMPLE CM YOGI BKM LEADER AND STF ADG

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) : An FIR is lodged at the Sushant Golf City Police Station in Lucknow based on a complaint by Bharatiya Kisan Manch (BKM) National President Devendra Tiwari about an email bomb threat to himself and to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and STF ADG Amitabh Yash.

Devendra Tiwari purportedly received the threatening message from the e-mail ID of a person named Zuber Khan. In this e-mail, Zuber had described himself as being an associate of the ISI (Inter Services Intelligence, Pakistan). Following the complaint of Devendra Tiwari, the police is busy investigating the case to find out the details of the accused.

The teams of the ATS (Anti-Terror Squad) and STF (Special Task Force) have also been deployed. Apart from these police teams, other investigating agencies have also swung into action to nab the miscreant who was behind the e-mail bomb threat. This threat message was received on the evening of 27th December. After receiving this e-mail, Devendra Tiwari tagged UP 112 Emergency Services on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, and sought action in the matter.