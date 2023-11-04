ELECTRICITY USING BULLS TO BE USED FOR ILLUMINATING COWSHEDS IN MEERUT

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): Electricity is being generated with the help of a bull's pulling power and this will now be used for illuminating the cow shelters. One bull is capable of generating 20 units of electricity per hour.

An initiative in this regard has been taken up by the Atal Community Innovation Centre, in an engineering college in Meerut. Under this, power generation plants will be installed in the cowsheds of Rohta block of the district.

When bulls are no longer used for farming purposes, they are considered to be a burden. The project will not only help in engaging such bulls but also save them from going to slaughter.

With cooperation of the district administration, preparations are underway to implement the project in the cowsheds of Meerut. Vivek Kumar Patel, a resident of Kaushambi said that the idea of bringing the idle bulls to work has been revolving in his mind for a long time. He said that the initiative has got patent and an expenditure of Rs 1.51 was incurred which was borne by the Atal Community Innovation Centre. "About 10 to 20 units of electricity can be generated from one bull in an hour. This will also ensure the survival of the bulls," he added.

Chief District Veterinary Officer Akhilesh Garg told ETV Bharat this plant will be installed in the cowshed of Rohta block of the district as a pilot project. Initially the electricity will be used in the cowshed and if the initiative becomes successful then it would be expanded. "People associated with Atal Innovation Center will monitor the plant. A plan will be prepared on the possible areas where this electricity can be used," Garg added.

Also Read: Bacterial enzyme that turns air into electricity discovered

Shashwat Pathak, CEO of Atal Community Innovation Centre said the government gives a cowshed Rs 30 per cow, which is quite less. "Cow shelters will be able to become self-reliant if electricity is generated from bulls. We will not have to depend on the administration for paying the electricity charges. Also the initiative is environment-friendly and there will be no pollution. In case excess electricity is generated then it can be used in the e-vehicle charging stations and also in the weddings.