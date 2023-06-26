Barabanki: In a bizarre development in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, a 65-year-old elderly woman was living with the corpse of his grandson for the past five days. She was not even venturing out of her home after the death of her grandson Priyanshu, age 17. The cause of the death was not known. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. The autopsy report will shed light on the reason behind the death, the police said.

On Monday, the foul smell emanating from the house, compelled neighbours to inform the police. After the receipt of the information, the police visited the house. Police found the body of the boy decomposed and bloated. The elderly woman was engaged in cleaning the body. The police shifted the body for post-mortem.

People of the locality told police that the strong smell was hanging in the air for a couple of days. The obnoxious odour was coming out from the house situated in the New Colony of Mauhariya locality in city Kotwali police station area of the district.

City Circle Officer Binu Singh, along with Kotwali SHO Sanjay Maurya, visited the spot. When the police officers asked the elderly woman to open the door of the house, she flatly refused. After a lot of persuasion, the woman agreed to open the door. The deceased had lost his parents and was staying with his grandmother. The elderly woman was mentally disturbed. The police, too, were surprised when the elderly woman was found cleaning and changing the clothes of his deceased grandson.