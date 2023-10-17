ED QUESTIONS IFS OFFICER NIHARIKA SINGH IN ANEE BULLION SCAM

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Niharika Singh on Monday made her appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for her alleged involvement in the Anee Bullion Industry (ABI) scam. Singh was quizzed for several hours and is also scheduled to reappear before the ED on Tuesday. According to official sources, The interrogation began at 12 p.m. and continued till 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

Sources said that this was the fifth summon the ED has issued to Singh in the ongoing investigation into the scam as she did not respond to the first four summons. The ED had initiated a money laundering case against Singh's husband and owner of ABI Ajit Kumar Gupta in 2019. Gupta was arrested in 202 by the Uttar Pradesh STF and the Lucknow Police.

Sources said that during the investigation of ABI for a money laundering case, money transfers associated with Niharika Singh had come under scrutiny. Further probe revealed that Singh had got a house registered in her name in Lucknow, the payment for which was done through the accounts of ABI. This necessitated Singh's verification. The ED incorporated the IFS officer's name into the case filed against Ajit Kumar Gupta. The investigation further revealed that the ABI had made several financial transactions to Singh's account.