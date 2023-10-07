DRUNKEN MAN URINATES ON ELDERLY COUPLE ONBOARD SAMPARK KRANTI EXPRESS

Jhansi: A man in his 20s, who was under the influence of alcohol, allegedly urinated on an elderly couple while travelling in an AC coach of Sampark Kranti Express in Jhansi.

The incident occurred inside B3 coach on Wednesday night. The TTE got hold of the youth and handed him over to RPF in Jhansi. The RPF registered a case against the man under the Railway Act. Later, he was granted bail.

A retired senior scientist from Banaras Hindu University and his wife were going to Hazrat Nizamuddin from Harpalpur in Madhya Pradesh. They were lying on lower berths 57 and 60 of B3 coach when Ritesh, a resident of Qutub Vihar, South West New Delhi, who was traveling on the side lower berth 63, urinated on them and their luggage. Ritesh had boarded the train from Mahoba.

The couple alleged that Ritesh was heavily drunk and when they protested, he started abusing and misbehaving with them. Some of the fellow passengers informed the TTE and the coach attendant. They said that the accused was consuming alcohol inside the coach despite their objections.

TTE BS Khan informed the Jhansi Railway Control Room about the incident. When the train reached Jhansi railway station, the accused was made to alight and was handed over to RPF for further legal action. RPF registered a case against the accused under the Railway Act 145 (drunkenness or nuisance).

RPF commandant Alok Kumar said that the accused was under heavy influence of alcohol. "He allegedly urinated from his upper side berth on the couple and their luggage. A dispute started regarding this. On a complaint registered by the TTE, a case has been registered against the accused," Kumar said.