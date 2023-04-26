Sambhal (UP): In a bizarre incident, a drunken man toppled Lord Hanuman's idol in Sambhal district's Ashoknagar area on Tuesday late in the night. The accused, in police custody, expressed his displeasure about not getting what he prayed for. The man was nabbed by the police on Wednesday. He was identified as Vikram Thakur. A video of the accused, pleading, has surfaced from the police station where he is claiming that he believes in Hanuman and that he had a 'quarrel' with god under the influence of alcohol.

Accused Thakur, while pleading to a police official, said, "I worship God a lot and even after that, my wife and children had left me. I accept my mistake and I will never consume alcohol again. I will also get the idol repaired." Subsequently, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra, while talking to the media, said that the police rushed to the spot immediately after they were informed about the incident.

The police were informed that an unidentified man had damaged a temple and had also damaged Lord Hanuman's idol. After the primary investigation, the police detained and interrogated the accused. A video, captured by a local, has also surfed where the idol is seen toppled on the ground and several objects from the temple are seen scattered. The video had ignited uproar amongst the locals as well as the netizens. The police, acting seriously, have launched a thorough probe into the matter and further actions will be taken under relevant sections of the law, said a police official.