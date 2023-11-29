Lucknow: In a shocking incident reported from Uttar Pradesh, a man living in Para area of the capital Lucknow killed his three-month-old daughter by dashing her on the ground in an inebriated state, sources said. Police have arrested and booked the accused under charges of assault and culpable homicide.

An official said that the incident took place on Monday night. In the complaint lodged with the police, the deceased girl's mother Mamta said that on Monday, her husband Saurabh, working as a guard at the Rastogi Guest House near Khushhalganj Hardoiya area in the district, came home in an inebriated state at around 10 pm.

Mamta said that she reprimanded her husband for coming home drunk which agitated Saurabh, who beat her to the level that he broke her hand. “When he was not satisfied with all this, he picked up his three-month-old daughter Palak who was sleeping on the bed and threw her on the floor leading to her death,” Mamta said.

She said that after murdering his daughter, Saurabh locked the dead daughter and wife inside the room. Mamta said that writhing in pain, she kept crying the whole night with the dead body of her infant daughter in her lap. After her husband slept, Mamta said she somehow came out of the house and informed the mother of their neighbor Mohammad Umar about the incident.

On receiving the information, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. On Mamta's complaint, an FIR has been registered against the accused Saurabh under charges of assault and culpable homicide. The accused has been arrested by the police. Mamta said that she had thought that she would educate her daughter and make her a doctor, but her husband had ruined her life.