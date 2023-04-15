Prayagraj Gangsterturnedpolitician Atiq Ahmed s son Asad who was on Thursday killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police for his alleged involvement in the Umesh Pal murder case was laid to rest on Saturday in presence of close relatives only in Uttar Pradesh amid heavy security deployment sources said Asad s father Atiq who had moved the Prayagraj court of Judicial Magistrate seeking permission to attend his slain son s funeral could not attend the funeral Following Asad s killing in the UP police encounter Atiq s supporters have been gathering near his house since Friday to participate in the last rites of slain Asad with the authorities deploying heavy cover of security forces to prevent any law and order situation However DCP Satish Chandra said that Asad was laid to rest at the Kasari Masari graveyard in presence of close relativesThe DCP said that the decision was made to avoid a mass gathering and to prevent any law and order situation Atiq Ahmed and his son Ali Ahmed had approached the court to seek permission to attend Asad s last rites The application was to reach the court on behalf of Atiq and his son on Friday itself but due to Ambedkar Jayanti being a holiday on Friday their application could not be heard Also read Gangster Atiq Ahmed bombarded with 15 questions in nightlong interrogationShaista Parveen the absconding wife of Atiq Ahmed was also expected to arrive in Prayagraj for the last glimpse of her son today It was believed that if Shaista Parveen comes to attend the son s funeral the police will arrest her for her involvement in the Umesh Pal murder case In view of the possibility of a huge crowd attending the funeral of Ateeq Ahmed s son additional forces were called in the district Apart from police PAC RAF personnel were also been deployed in strength as a precautionary measure