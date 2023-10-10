Kanpur: It seems a scene straight out of Sonam Kapoor starrer Bollywood flick ‘Dolly ki Doli’. Police in Kanpur have finally arrested a ‘bride’ who used to change names and lure prospective ‘grooms’ in marriage impersonating as an Income Tax inspector.

Going by the different names -- Shivangi Sisodia, Pinki Gautam and Savita Shastri -- the woman would marry unsuspecting men and then disappear within a short span, along with their cash, jewellery and other valuables. The fraudster ‘bride’ was caught on the complaint of her latest victim Jitendra Gautam, a constable by profession. He approached the police after she duped him of Rs 10 lakhs and he grew suspicious about her.

The constable, a native of Jhansi, is posted at Fazalganj police station.In 2016, he became friends with Shivangi Sisodia a.k.a. Savita Devi a.k.a Pinki Gautam of Khushipura in Jhansi through a social media platform and they decided to get married.Even before marriage, she took Rs 6.21 lakhs from the constable to buy an SUV. However, till date the constable has not received that car, nor has she returned the money.“Whenever he asked her about the Scorpio SUV, she used to say that the number is on the waiting list and will come soon,” said inspector Nazirabad Kaushlendra Pratap Singh.

The constable told investigators that even her relatives turned out to be fake whom she had hired on rent.Her true face came to fore when the constable once returned home from duty and found her with another man, said the official.“The constable asked her about the stranger. On not getting any satisfactory answer, he started keeping an eye on her. Later, he found that the stranger was her lover Sonu, a resident of Mauranipur, Jhansi. He also found that Shivangi was already married to Brijendra, a resident of Jhansi, and also had two children who lived with her in Jhansi.”