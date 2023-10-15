Farrukhabad: In a case of gross negligence, a dog roamed on the premises of a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad with a dead newborn in its mouth, the police said on Sunday. The incident took place in the Lohis Hospital near Awas Vikas on Saturday. Witnessing the incident, the locals freed the body from the dog's mouth.

On receiving the information, the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) and other officials of the health department reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident. Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Avnindra Kumar said, "A dog was roaming on the premises of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Women's Hospital with the body of a newborn in its mouth. When some people present nearby saw it, they freed the body from the dog's mouth. After this, the incident was informed to the authorities. ADM Subhash Chandra Prajapati and other officers reached the spot."