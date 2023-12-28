'Devotees wishing to participate in aartis at Ram Temple can apply for passes online'
Published: 59 minutes ago
'Devotees wishing to participate in aartis at Ram Temple can apply for passes online'
Published: 59 minutes ago
Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): The Ram Temple Trust in Ayodhya on Thursday announced that devotees, who wish to participate in the three daily aartis at the temple can apply for passes online. Ram Mandir Trust member, Prakash Gupta said, "The Trust has decided that out of 90 passes, 60 would be made availabe online, and it started from December 28. Now, those who wanted to to attend aarti can book passes in advance for a later date also. In all, 20-20-20 passes for all three aartis are available online."
Reacting to the announcement, a devotee said, "This is a very good initiative. It will be convenient to the public as it would allow them to get passes while sitting at home." Another devotee said, "Time will be saved if the aarti passes are provided online. Ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22, the Temple Trust has announced several initiatives to make the temple more accessible for devotees. (With PTI Inputs)
Read more: