DEVOTEES THRONG KASHI VISHWANATH TEMPLE IN VARANASI TO CELEBRATE 4TH SAWAN SOMVAR

Varanasi: A large number of devotees thronged temples across the country as they celebrated the fourth Monday of the holy month of Sawan by offering prayers to the deities.

Lord Shiva is worshipped during Sawan, which is considered to be the most auspicious month. During this month, devotees observe fast on every Monday. This time, there are eight Mondays in Sawan as it stretches up to two months. It is believed that if one worships Lord Shiva and Lord Hari Vishnu on the Monday of this 'Adhik Maas Sawan' then he/she will be showered with the blessings of both the Gods.

Several devotees gathered outside Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi to offer prayers on the fourth Monday of Sawan month today. Infact, a huge crowd had started gathering since last night. Special arrangements have been made to welcome the devotees at the temple. The temple administration is working round the clock to provide hospitality to the devotees. The temple doors were opened at the time of 'mangala aarti' in the morning.

Due to extreme heat and humidity, many devotees fell unconscious in the past. So, the temple administration has taken special care to ensure that similar situation does not occur this time.

Around six lakh devotees are expected to offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple today. The police and administration have been put on alert while route diversion plans have been brought in place to ensure smooth movement of the devotees.

Apart from worshiping at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, devotees thronged different Shiva temples in Varanasi to offer prayers on the fourth Monday of the holy Sawan month.