DELIVERY BOY MAKES ABORTIVE BID TO RAPE WOMAN IN GREATER NOIDA HOUSING SOCIETY

New Delhi/Greater Noida: A delivery boy found a woman alone in her flat assaulted her and also attempted to outrage her modesty at a Greater Noida West Housing Society in Uttar Pradesh. When the victim raised an alarm, the assailant fled the spot leaving the woman traumatised.

After the registration of the complaint by the woman, the police launched an investigation. The search is on to arrest the accused, police said. The accused had gone to the flat to deliver milk and egg as the recipient had ordered the grocery item online. In the morning the delivery boy after entering the housing society, knocked at the door of the flat. When the woman opened the door, the delivery boy found no one present in the house except the woman.

He first assaulted her and then tried to rape her. Additional DCP Central Noida, Hirdesh Kataria, sharing information about the incident said that a complaint of molestation has been received from a woman living in Eco Village - 1 Society located in Bisrakh police station area of the district.