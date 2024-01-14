Kanpur: Defence Minister Rajanth Singh is all set to lead the 8th Armed Forces Veterans’ Day celebrations with an Ex-Servicemen rally at Air Force Station, Kanpur on January 14.

The minister will also lay a wreath at the War Memorial to pay homage to the bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice and dedication towards the Nation.

The event is being celebrated at 10 locations across the country such as Srinagar, Pathankot, Delhi, Kanpur, Alwar, Jodhpur, Guwahati, Mumbai, Secunderabad and Kochi.

The event will be presided over by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt at Secunderabad. Moreover, the event in New Delhi will be held at the Manekshaw Centre and attended by Chief of the Air Staff and Chief of the Naval Staff.

In a press note, it is said that as a part of scaling up of the Veterans’ Day, the Chief Ministers/Lieutenant Governors have been urged to celebrate the day in their respective States/Union Territories.

In addition, during the event, the Veterans will be felicitated with a medal/souvenir/recognition certificate etc. As a part of the celebrations, the anthem called, 'We for Veterans', an ode to the Veterans, will also be played.