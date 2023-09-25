Defence Minister Rajnath Singh: Inauguration of Bharat Drone Shakti exhibition

New Delhi [India] : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Bharat Drone Shakti-2023 exhibition at the Hindan Air Base in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad today. The Defence Minister will also formally induct the C-295 transport aircraft into the Indian Air Force in the presence of top military officials, including IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari.

"Today, 25th September, I shall be in Ghaziabad to attend the Bharat Drone Shakti 2023, a drone exhibition cum display event. Shall also attend the unveiling ceremony of the IAF’s first C- 295 MW transport aircraft at Hindon Airbase. Looking forward to it," posted the Defence Minister on X. Notably, the IAF, recognizing the potential of indigenous drone design and development, is collaborating with the Drone Federation of India to jointly host Bharat Drone Shakti 2023.

This event, scheduled for September 25 and 26, will take place at the IAF's Hindan airbase in Ghaziabad and will feature live aerial demonstrations. In India, the utilization of drones is on the rise, spanning across military and civilian applications. Drone technology has rapidly transformed both civil and defence sectors, enhancing efficiency, reducing risk exposure, and elevating capabilities, said a press release.