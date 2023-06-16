Lucknow: Defense Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh, who is beginning his three-day Uttar Pradesh visit on Friday, will visit prominent Islamic seminary Jamia Nadwatul Ulama in capital Lucknow in the evening, sources said. Rajnath is said to pay his condolence to the management over the recent demise of Nadwatul Ulema Rector, Maulana Rabe Hasni Nadwi.

If sources are be believed, Rajnath Singh will pay tribute to Maulana Rabe Hasni Nadvi at a programme at the Jamia Nadwatul Ulema. The Defence Minister is also expected to speak on 'Uniform Civil Code' at the event. Besides, the Defense Minister will also highlight the efforts being made by the government for the welfare of Muslims in India.

Rajnath Singh is on a three-day tour of Lucknow from today. Source said that Singh, MP from Lucknow, will reach his parliamentary constituency Lucknow on Friday, June 16. Metropolitan President Mukesh Sharma informed that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will reach Lucknow airport on Friday evening at 4:20 pm for the three-day tour.

Also read: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits J&K's Rajouri after five soldiers killed in encounter

From the airport, Singh will directly leave for Nadwa College where he will participate in a program at 5.00 pm. After the program, the Defence Minister will reach Mankameshwar temple at 5.40 pm and pay obeisance there. The Defence Minister will also visit the Atal Convention Center, the Hanuman temple located in Chowk.

Sources said that on June 17, Saturday, at 10:30 am, Singh will attend a seminar organized on Self-reliant India at Club, Cantt. On Sunday, June 18, the Defence Minister will leave for Gomti Nagar to attend a program organized by the Foundation. Singh's visit comes amid a debate on the Uniform Civil Code in the country.

The National Law Commission has sought suggestions from the government in this regard. In the evening, the Defence Minister will directly leave for the airport and will leave for Delhi at 5:30 pm.