DEBT RIDDEN ALIGARH BUSINESSMAN DIES BY SUICIDE SUICIDE NOTE FOUND

Debt-ridden Aligarh businessman dies by suicide

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): A debt-ridden businessman, identified as Nadeem Khan, was found dead after leaving a "suicide note" on Sunday evening, the police said on Monday. The suicide note purportedly left by him stated that he had a debt and he was responsible for it, and his family should not be troubled.

Circle Officer, Civil Lines, Ashok Kumar said the 45-year-old hailed from the Medical Road area under the Civil Lines police station area here. He added that Khan's body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe is underway. Khan's acquaintance Salman Intaja also spoke about the "suicide note". The suicide note read, "I am responsible for it, not the family. Therefore, the family should not be disturbed."

On December 1, a similar case occurred in Gujarat's Ahmedabad where an IPS officer's wife Shaluben allegedly died by suicide by hanging at their residence. As per the police report, no suicide note was found at the place and an accidental death case was registered at the Bodakdev police station. Soon after the police team reached the spot, the body was shifted to the Sola Civil Hospital for post-mortem, the Assistant Commissioner of Police said.